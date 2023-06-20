Bridgeview Gardens’ produce is scheduled to be at this Wednesday’s Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — More produce is expected at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, including tomatoes, green beans, and sugar snap peas. Great cookies, brats and ground beef will also be available.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): produce including tomatoes, potatoes, candy onions, cabbage, lettuce, onions, sugar snap peas, green beans, zucchini, and more. Plants: perennials, herbs, and succulents.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies are: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, and peanut butter jumbos.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!