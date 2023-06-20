Washington High School student-athlete Lyndyn Gibbs and father Wes Gibbs recently traveled to take part in the Tulsa National Duals in Oklahoma where Lyndyn competed and Wes coached for Team Ohio. Courtesy photo

Washington High School student-athlete Lyndyn Gibbs wrestled for Team Ohio in the Tulsa National Duals in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14. She went 3-5 overall, wrestling against some of the top girls in the country from 36 other states.

In her first match on Tuesday, Gibbs knocked off a State Champion from Kansas in Kaylan Hitchcock, who dominated in the State Championship at 120 pounds.

Washington High School girls wrestling coach Wesley Gibbs was invited to help coach Team Ohio, and he shared his thoughts on the experience for Lyndyn.

“She lost a few winnable matches, but just knowing that she can compete at that level is amazing. I know we’ve mentioned it before, but Lyndyn is about as consistent as it gets. No matter the competition, she goes out confident and gives a tough match.”

He finished, “She wrestled scoreless with Angelina Cassiopi from Illinois for the first period. To be able to stop a girl from scoring who scores on everyone is extremely tough. It was great to see how other teams, coaches, and individuals across the United States prepare for these types of matches. I know she learned a lot and I did as well.”

Coach Gibbs mentioned that Lyndyn will take some time to herself and will pick back up with wrestling in August to compete at the Super 32 event in Greensboro, North Carolina and the Folkstyle Preseason Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa.