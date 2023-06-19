Emma See

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Emma See will be crowned this year’s Fayette County Junior Fair Queen at the opening ceremony of the 144th-annual Fayette County Fair.

See, a Miami Trace High School senior, was announced as Junior Fair Queen after running uncontested. The opening ceremony will be held Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand.

During See’s high school career, she has been a part of many different clubs and organizations including; Key Club, Art Club, Spanish Club, high school girls’ soccer, and the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter.

Outside of school, See is active in 4-H. She started 4-H in fourth grade and showed chickens, and in sixth grade she made the decision to start showing goats. Now as a senior, See will still be showing goats as well as turkeys.

When asked why she wanted to become Junior Fair Queen, See said, “Being a commodity queen for three years has given me a role to play and an example to set for my animal species departments, but I want to represent and serve for all of them.”

She added, “I’ve enjoyed meeting new kids and helping them with their projects each year. It’s just been a fun, overall good experience for me.”

What is the most important role as the Junior Fair Queen according to See?

“It’s making sure that the kids’ fair experience is not only educational, but fun too,” she said. “I know a lot goes into fair show prepping and can be stressful sometimes. But the kids need to see the whole picture. It isn’t all about awards or how much money you make at the sales. It’s about learning from their experiences and applying what they learn into the following year. I’m still learning each year something new, but I’ve also had fun learning new things in the process.”

See’s future plan is to enlist in the US Air Force in early August to be a generation five aircraft mechanic.

“I love airplanes,” she said, “and I’m hoping to be stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base here in Ohio.” See added, “I want to try to serve 20 years, then retire and just enjoy the retired life at a young age.”

This year’s fair runs from July 17-22.