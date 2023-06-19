This vehicle was involved in an accident with a tractor trailer Monday afternoon, June 19, 2023. The accident occurred on SR 41, just south of Jeffersonville, near the entrance to Walnut Lake Campgrounds, closing the road for a time. There will be more information on this accident as it becomes available.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
