Man arrested after allegedly striking family member with an axe

WAYNE TWP. — A local man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck a family member several times with an axe.

On Friday at approximately 4:47 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call from the resident at 3891 North St. SE, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The caller reported that a family member — later identified by deputies as Derek J. Honacher — assaulted him with an axe.

Once deputies arrived and spoke with the victim, the investigation found that Honacher had allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom and struck him several times with the axe. According to Stanforth, a struggle ensued between the two, and the victim’s dog got involved and bit Honacher multiple times.

The dog’s actions reportedly caused Honacher’s attack on the victim to stop.

The victim was treated for his injuries. Honacher was arrested on an attempted murder charge, and was later transported to a Columbus-area hospital for treatment.

Stanforth said the investigation is ongoing and the findings will be presented to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.