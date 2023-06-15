Scenes from last year’s Senior Showcase at the Xenia YMCA. Submitted photos Scenes from last year’s Senior Showcase at the Xenia YMCA. Submitted photos

The Fayette County Family YMCA is making the Senior Showcase available to those in Fayette County this September. The Y will be hosting a free luncheon on Monday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. for those interested in learning more about Senior Showcase.

The annual Senior Showcase is the ultimate senior competition, which includes 13 YMCAs from the YMCA of Greater Dayton and Fayette County. Each Y competes in games, sports, dancing and more. So get out your competitive spirit and represent the Fayette County Family YMCA while making some new friends.

Senior Showcase is free and open to all YMCA members, ages 55-plus. If you are not yet a member, you may qualify for a free membership through your Medicare Supplement or Advantage program (aka Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit, Renew Active). The YMCA can help you determine if you qualify for one of those programs.

Come to the luncheon and pick up a registration form at the Y and help take home all of the bragging rights.

Senior Showcase attendees will compete in the following games:

• Pickleball (Men’s, Women’s & Mixed)

• Relays

• 50 Yard Swim

• Texas Hold ‘Em

• Softball Toss

• Frisbee Throw

• Football Toss

• Checkers

• Beach Ball Volleyball

• Euchre

• Corn Toss

• Free Throws

• Music Trivia

• Paper Airplane Toss

• Line Dancing

• Rock-Paper-Scissors

• Freestyle Dancing

• Talent Show

For further information, contact YMCA aquatics director, Kirsten List, at 740-335-0477 or [email protected].