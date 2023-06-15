Post offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

Commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Acceptance Unit for hours of operation. Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS for further assistance.

Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.

To find SSK locations, customers can go to www.usps.com.