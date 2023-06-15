Community Calendar

Fayette County Farmers Market

Washington Court House — The Fayette County Farmers’ Market runs from May – September and brings the best of spring and summer’s harvest. Offering local produce, meat, plants, baked goods, honey, jams, unique crafts and more! Saturday Market is held 8:30 a.m. – noon at 101 E. East St. Wednesday Market is held 3-6 p.m. at TSC parking lot 1650 Columbus Ave.

A Walk in The Old Washington Cemetery

Old Washington Cemetery, East Street (Behind Dairy Queen), Washington CH. On June 19 at 6:30 p.m., get to know more about our local history. Take a walk in the Old Washington Cemetery as Paul LaRue, local educator and historian, leads the program.

Fore! The Animals Golf Tournament

Buckeye Hills Country Club 7261 Limes Rd, Greenfield. Starting at 8 a.m. on June 23, play golf and help the animals. Contests include; men’s 7 women’s, longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin. Prizes will range from $100-$200. Four-person teams – $200 per team.

Monster Truck Madness

July 1 – Destination Outlets 8000 Factory Shops Blvd, Jeffersonville, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Join Destination Outlets for their annual Monster Truck Madness. Enjoy a free ride on a monster truck or get your picture taken next to one. Bring the whole family to shop, eat and play!