WC announces May 2023 graduates

Wilmington College announces those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Master of Science in Athletic Training and Master of Organizational Leadership degrees following the 2023 Spring Semester. The College’s 147th annual Commencement was held on May 13.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

WC’s May 2023 graduates include:

BLANCHESTER – Alexus J. Andrew, Education – Early Childhood Intervention Specialist; Allison K. Puckett, Psychology, Biology, Manga Cum Laude; Lydia C. Shelton, English, Equine Studies, Summa Cum Laude

BLOOMINGBURG – Victoria M. Pontious, Exercise Science – Allied Health, Summa Cum Laude; Albert J. Roehrich, History; Mckenzie P. Thatcher, Education – Primary Education, Magna Cum Laude

CLARKSVILLE – Luke D. Chappie, Sport Management, Coaching, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Allison J. Houseman, Education – Adolescent-Young Adult Integrated Social Studies, History, Summa Cum Laude

JEFFERSONVILLE – Kasi L. Payton, Education Studies – Teaching and Learning

LYNCHBURG – Alec Elam, Exercise Science – Pre-Athletic Training, Cum Laude; Ethan E. McConnaughey, Accounting, Business Administration, Manga Cum Laude; Syndey A. Morris, English, Professional Writing, Magna Cum Laude

MARTINSVILLE – Jenna M. Victor, Agriculture – Agriculture Business

NEW VIENNA – Erin L. Roberts, Exercise Science – Allied Health

SABINA – Mackenzie M. Campbell, Sport Management, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Wesley M. Nye, Agriculture – Animal Science, English, Summa Cum Laude; Macie M. Riley, Accounting, Business Administration – Finance, Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude

WILMINGTON – John C. Barton, Business Administration – Management; Mason T. Bone, Biology – Environmental Science, Coaching; Cassi L. Carter, Master of Organizational Leadership; Mary E. Caudill, Art, Magna Cum Laude; Lu Ming M. Davis, Psychology, Spanish, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude; Samuel C. Estes, Criminal Justice; Blake M. Frazier, Communication Arts – Digital Media Production; Logan J. Frazier, Chemistry, Mathematics, Cum Laude; Emily A. Kelly, Education – Adolescent-Young Adult Integrated Language Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude; Kaylahae M. Moore, Agriculture – Animal Science, Biology; Andrea D. O’Brien, English; Katherine E. Persson, English, Communication Arts – Public Relations, Journalism, Cum Laude; Hanna M. Satterfield, History, Communication Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Alana J. Smith, Education – Early Childhood Intervention Specialist, Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Colton B. Smith, Agriculture – Animal Science; Jordan F. Snarr, Business Administration – Management, Economics, Race Gender and Ethnicity Studies, Summa Cum Laude; Alixandra N. South, Criminal Justice, History, Cum Laude; Collin J. Webber, Business Administration – Finance, Accounting, Summa Cum Laude; Daniel McCamish, Master of Organizational Leadership; Haley S. Fouch, Accounting, English, Cum Laude