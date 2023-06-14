Miller reaches resignation agreement with WCHCS

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Jennifer Miller, who was set to become the next principal at Washington High School (WHS), has agreed to resign as an administrative employee with Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS).

Miller, the assistant principal at WHS, was hired at the April 26 WCHCS Board of Education meeting to become principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Following a May 15 incident at the Little League complex on Lewis Street that Miller was allegedly involved in, she was placed on administrative leave.

District officials did not comment on why Miller was placed on leave.

At the Monday, June 12 WCHCS Board of Education meeting, the school board unanimously approved an agreement between the district and Miller, who has agreed to resign from all administrative employment contracts (assistant principal contract and principal contract) with the district, effective 11:59 p.m. July 31.

The document — dated June 9 — is signed by Miller and WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey.

Per the agreement, Miller “will be offered and will accept a teaching contract as an intervention specialist with the District. This teaching contract will commence on August 1, 2023 and expire on June 30, 2024. Under the terms of our agreement, and upon proper verification of your years of service, the District will honor all of your years of teaching and administrative service in placing you at the applicable step on the salary schedule.”

At Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved Miller’s hiring as an intervention specialist.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, on May 15 at the Little League complex, a male subject allegedly made social media threats at the Little League president, Chapman Fluent. Once the unknown male arrived at the ball-fields, police were contacted. Fluent was concerned that the unknown male might try to cause issues, according to reports. The male left before an officer arrived.

After the officer arrived at the ball-fields on the complaint about the unknown male, an incident that happened earlier in the day involving Miller was discussed.

According to a Washington Police Department report, Fluent told officers that “issues had arisen involving a juvenile throwing bats and helmets. The coach had warned the juvenile several times and the juvenile was not stopping, to the point that another child was struck by the bat the juvenile had thrown.”

The coach, president, vice president and umpire reportedly tried to speak with the mother of the child, Jennifer Miller, about her child being suspended for two games.

“The mother then blew up yelling, cussing and causing a scene,” the report states.

Fluent reportedly informed Miller that she and her child are not allowed back on the ball-field property due to their alleged behavior.

Police said the issue was resolved prior to the officer’s arrival, and that they have not spoken to Miller because it has been resolved.