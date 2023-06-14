The City of Washington Court House, Fayette County, and the State of Ohio officially welcomed Plastilene to Washington Court House last Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting celebration. Plastilene is a global leader in the production of sustainable food packaging. Not only will this facility produce and distribute high-quality, responsible packaging, but it will also serve as an R&D facility for future solutions in the food and agribusiness industry. Pictured are, left to right, Joe Denen, City Manager, Stefano Pacini, Plastilene CEO, Dale Lynch, Council Chair, Guillermo Muñoz, General Manager, and Chelsie Baker, Director Economic Development.

Submitted photo