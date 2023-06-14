Farm Bureau to hold 7th-annual ‘Farm to Fork’ event

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting the seventh-annual Farm to Fork dinner on Saturday, July 8. The event will be held under a tent in the parking lot of Fayette County Economic Development Center.

“The Farm to Fork Goes to Town” event was created to promote local farmers, producers, and recognize local celebrity chefs to raise money to benefit the Fayette County community.

Over the past six years, Fayette County Farm Bureau has donated over $56,467 back to philanthropy partners. Fayette County Farm Bureau is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA chapter for the 2023 event.

In the past, the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA has been a large part of the success of Farm to Fork — without their help this event would not be as prominent in the community, according to organizers.

“Fayette County Farm Bureau is excited to partner with the local chapter so their vision of an agriculture facility at the high school can be accomplished in the future,” said a news release.

This year, Farm to Fork Goes to Town will feature a mix and mingle where local agriculturists will showcase some of the products Fayette County has to offer. Industries represented will also be used to create your own butter and butter board for your tables. There will be appetizers served by Carson Farmhouse Favorites, and a celebrity chef competition including chefs from local restaurants to pair with your steak dinner.

Scotty’s 22 – Brew will be serving up local made craft drinks.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by the attached QR code, by calling into the Fayette County Farm Bureau office at (937-382-4407), or at the Weade Law office. Don’t hesitate, only 200 tickets will be sold and must be shown at the gate to enter the event.

Bring out your family and your friends for a fun night celebrating agriculture, live music, great food, prizes, and so much more. Join in at 6 p.m. to mix and mingle with local producers and enjoy live music provided by Mt. Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree House Band. Dinner is to follow at 7 p.m. with food provided by local chefs.