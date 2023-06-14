Three administrators were hired during the Washington Court House City Schools board meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the district office. (standing, l-r); Megan Griffith, Assistant Principal at Washington Middle School, Scott Landrum, Assistant Principal at Washington High School, and Brady Streitenberger, Principal at Washington High School. The trio will begin their administrative duties on August 1, 2023 for the 2023-24 school year. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Three retirees were honored for their service during the Washington Court House City Schools board meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the district office. (standing, l-r); Eric Wayne and Kim Bonnell. Not pictured; Rosemary Howell. Bonnell and Wayne were recognized for 35 years of service and Howell was recognized for 36 years of service. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the Washington Court House City School Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 12, three administrators were hired for the 2023-24 school year. Brady Streitenberger was named the new principal at Washington High School, Scott Landrum was named assistant principal at Washington High School, and Megan Griffith was named assistant principal at Washington Middle School.

Streitenberger was hired as the assistant principal at Washington Middle School in April of 2019 where he has served since. Prior to that, he taught at Greenfield Middle School.

Landrum is coming to district from Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools where he most recently taught seventh grade world history. Griffith has been a contracted employee with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center where she was assigned as an intervention specialist at Washington Middle School for the past six years. Prior to that, she served as a school improvement consultant with SOESC.

Three retirees were recognized for their service to the district as well during the meeting, including Kim Bonnell, Rosemary Howell, and Eric Wayne. Bonnell was an intervention specialist with 35 years of service, Howell was an intervention specialist with 36 years of service, and Wayne was the Washington Middle School principal with 35 years of service.

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey shared some words about each of the retirees, beginning with Bonnell.

“Thank you to Ms. Bonnell for giving back to your hometown and for your heart and compassion that you have shown to so many special needs students in our district throughout the years. We wish you the very best in retirement.”

Bonnell spoke after being recognized.

“I’m a proud Blue Lion graduate from the class of 1976 and I’ve always been proud of my Blue Lion heritage. I wanted to retire from teaching here where I started my education and I’m very thrilled that I did. It’s a wonderful school district, a wonderful town, and a wonderful place full of good people and good kids.”

Bailey spoke about Howell next, who was not in attendance.

“We appreciate Mrs. Howell and thank her for all the love and dedication to the students she has served with learning disabilities in classrooms for so many years. We hope that she has a very happy retirement.”

Finally, Bailey shared some words about Wayne.

“Anyone who knows Mr. Wayne knows that there is no greater joy for him than to do what he’s loved doing for the last 35 years. Students, teachers, staff and fellow administrators will miss you and the great love you have for education. We wish you a wonderful and happy retirement.”

Wayne was emotional as he gave thanks following his recognition.

“I just want to say thank you to the board and thank you to Dr. Bailey. This has been an amazing experience. They always tell you to speak from the heart, but if I speak too much from the heart, I’m gonna lose it, because it’s real. It’s been a long journey but it’s been a great journey. If I can give anyone advice it would be to keep the people that you work with close to you. Take care of them, especially the children, because it’s all about the kids. We’re not here unless the kids are here. It’s just been a great journey and I’ve met some wonderful people who are great friends. Remember, it’s about the people. Let’s always keep that in mind.”

Other approved employments included Travis O’Connor and Troi Penwell as Alternative School teachers for the 2023-24 school year, Katie Kasberg as an art teacher at Washington Middle School, and Jennifer Miller as an intervention specialist.

In the athletic department, John Denen was hired during the meeting to become the new head coach of the Lady Lion varsity basketball team.

Other coaches approved Monday were: Eric Downey, assistant football coach; Steve Osborne and Adam Phillips, middle school assistant football coaches, 1/2 contract; Lane Lightle, volunteer football coach; Taylor Tackett, middle school girls soccer coach; Kassidy Hines, volunteer girls soccer coach; Olivia Clay, high school assistant volleyball coach; Taylor Harrington, seventh grade volleyball coach; Haley Maxie, eighth grade volleyball coach; Amya Haithcock, Haven McGraw, Zach DeAtley, Angie Haithcock and Megan Anderson, volunteer volleyball coaches.