WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 12

Jason W. Chapman, 48, 820 Highland Ave. Apt. 2B, parole violation.

Paul W. Smith, 42, 332 Western Ave., drug suspension.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting.

Timothy D. West, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis W. Streitenberger, 41, 186 Eastview Drive, non-compliance suspension.

Miranda L. Russell, 34, 1133 Vine St., non-compliance suspension.

Andrew L. Furguson, 18, Hillsboro, tinted license plate cover.

June 11

Tahja K.J. Pettiford, 23, 633 E. Paint St., backing without safety.

June 10

Eldon R. Shepherd, 36, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 205, forgery (fifth-degree felony) – Franklin County.

Tyler A. Sims, 39, 505 E. Temple St., non-compliance suspension.

Samuel D. Poliney, 27, Chillicothe, speed.

June 9

Kendra K. Hayslip, 44, Portsmouth, fictitious registration, expired registration.

Kendra M. Wise, 43, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Scott D. Dawson, 44, 224 Woodsview Square Apt. C, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to appear obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).