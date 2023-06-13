Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Max Sprague, with the Ohio Car Shows & Cruises Inc., at the SVG Motors Car Show/Shriners Hospital fundraiser, held at the SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC LLC, on Saturday afternoon, June 10.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Max Sprague, with the Ohio Car Shows & Cruises Inc., at the SVG Motors Car Show/Shriners Hospital fundraiser, held at the SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC LLC, on Saturday afternoon, June 10.
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.
Featured specialty vehicles at the SVG Motors Car Show.