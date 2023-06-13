Jim Hobbs (right) and his son, Jeff, of Jim’s Premium Ground Beef, are scheduled to be at Wednesday’s Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market will include cookies, crochet, brats and ground beef.

Hunter of Bridgeview Gardens said, “we may not be there this Wednesday.” We hope circumstances change and they are able to attend. The best (Jim’s) ground beef, Lehnert’s brats, Julie G’s cookies and Nancy’s fine crochet have all confirmed.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies are: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, ginger, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, sugar, pineapple, and macadamia nut.