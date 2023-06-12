The Washington Lions Club awarded Audrey Lotz, 2023 graduate of Laurel Oaks, with a scholarship which she will use in attending Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, with plans to major in graphic design. Lion Ray Deeks is with Audrey and her high school counselor Lisa Hoppes.
Submitted photo
