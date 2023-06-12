Kyle Brown Donald Moore

The Washington Court House City School District and the community are mourning the deaths of two Blue Lions, Donald Moore and Kyle Brown.

Brown, a 1999 graduate of Washington High School, died Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to ESPN.com. He was 42 years old.

Brown played football, basketball and baseball at Washington High School and was a member of the Blue Lion baseball team that won a Regional championship, qualifying to the State tournament, in 1999.

Brown went on to attend The Ohio State University where he was a pitcher for the Buckeyes’ baseball team.

Brown was employed by ESPN as a director. He was working at a college baseball super regional game in North Carolina when he suffered a medical emergency Saturday, June 10.

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan and their four children. He is also survived by his father, Keith and mother, Sandy, and one brother, Drew.

“The WCHCS Family would like to send its thoughts and condolences,” according to a statement on Facebook. “He was an influential scholar-athlete who went on to play baseball for Ohio State before beginning his career in television production. His legacy has inspired many Blue Lion athletes still to this day.”

Donald Moore, age 89, died at his home Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Moore retired from the Washington City School system after 42 years as a teacher, counselor, and administrator.

During 39 years of his more than half century as a trustee of the Fayette County Historical Society, he served as its secretary. He was a member of St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church for 60 years, participating in its restoration and the building of the parish hall as a member of the parish council.

The funeral mass for Moore will be celebrated Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Jan C. Sullivan. Burial will follow in the St. Colman Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Thursday from 4-8 p.m.