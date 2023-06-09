Nourishment at the Fayette Co. Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The robin pair with a nest in the lilac outside the kitchen window are still feeding the three “youth,” but I suspect that any day now these offspring will squeeze themselves out of the confines of that nest and begin their transition to full independence. We have no outside cats, and so they should be relatively safe as they test their wings and move on.

Our avian friends hopefully find the nearby creek; I seldom see them at the bird bath. It is not unusual to see a toad or two near the area where I water the potted market plants, and where the dog water is. This moist and relatively shaded area provides respite for my toady friends. I moved some old cardboard from a garden path this past week, and was pleased to see a small garter snake beneath in the cool, dark and moist area where the cardboard had been. (New cardboard was placed just inches away to create a new home.)

The plantings that need water are numerous; the area where trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals are planted is vast. And because the non-rain source of water is a well, I prioritize what is watered. The vegetable crop has received priority so far, but I recognize that the flowers provide a food and even water source for insects and birds – so not watering these nectar producing plants is not optimal. Thinking of the water needs of our avian and reptilian friends, I was reminded this week of the wonder poem, Snake by D.H. Lawrence.

Our large agricultural farms rely on rainwater; we don’t have the giant irrigation systems one sees in the Great Plains states. Our smaller scale farmers, growing vegetables for the market, rely mostly on well water; in the heat we’ve had lately, at least 2 waterings a day are required for potted plants. Drip irrigation is the most efficient ground watering system because water is not lost to evaporation as much as it can be for spray watering. We need this produce for our food, but it also supports many creatures, including those that depend on complex soil structures, which cannot be maintained in a drought. We know from seventh grade biology that the web of life is just that…a web. Plant a tree or a flower or a vegetable and keep it alive in order for something else to be nourished by it.

Visit the Saturday Fayette County Farmers Market for nourishment of our bodies and our relationships. Children will be making an edible bird feeder at the kids’ craft table this week with Mrs. Debra. The feeder is made with a bagel, peanut butter, birdseed, and yarn. Once the feeder is gone, the bird can use the yarn for it’s nest.

Nature Inspired Photography (Cathy Coldiron) will join the market this week as our community guest. Cathy, a native of Fayette County, plans to bring various sized prints of her photography for sale. Most of her beautiful photos were captured in or near Fayette County and showcase birds, animals, butterflies, moths, flowers, and trees.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Interesting potted tomato (e.g. Vinson Watts) and pepper (e.g. Shishito) plants, perennial flowering plants and buckeye tree seedlings. Raw unpasteurized local honey, strawberry jam, sourdough crackers. Produce: garlic scapes.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): white bread, butter rolls, iced cinnamon buns, zucchini and banana (tea) breads, granola, granola bars, muffins, rhubarb pies, whoopie pies, cheese and herb breads (including pizza buns, cheezy bacon buns and tomato bread), cakes, buckeyes, baby beads.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, ginger, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, salted caramel butter bars, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter bars, macadamia nut, sugar, pineapple, funfetti cookies, and wedding cake cookies.

Red Hot Baking Co (Alondra Ridenour): Chocolate chip cookies, M&M cookies, Royal icing sugar cookies, peanut butter brownies.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

The Casual Gourmet (Jason Gilmore): Cookies, brownies and (EXTRA) shortbread.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Many assorted jams/jellies and apple butter. Samples available.

The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): local raw honey and honey comb, blackberry, rhubarb, strawberry rhubarb, peach, apple and cherry pies, Buns bars, cinni mini’s, banana cake and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce including cabbage and spring onions. Bedding and vegetable transplants, potted herbs, perennials and succulents.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub and some plants.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.