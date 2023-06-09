The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
TUESDAY
Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit
FRIDAY
Coney dogs, french fries, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch