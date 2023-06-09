The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

TUESDAY

Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit

FRIDAY

Coney dogs, french fries, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 12-16 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch