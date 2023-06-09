Choose your words carefully

James 3:6, “And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity: so is the tongue among our members, that it defileth the whole body and setteth on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire of hell.”

Words can be forcible pleasant, appropriate, gracious, inspiring, unforgettable, and comforting. Therefore, we should choose our words very carefully.

In Colossians 4:6, “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

On the other hand, we find that backbiting, vain talking, talebearers, slanderers, evil whispering, and false accusations are condemned in the Bible. The tongue is the meanest member of the Body of Christ. So, keep your words sweet. You may have to eat them!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777