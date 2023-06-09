A favorite zucchini recipe

Hello!

I was watering my garden last night and was admiring my zucchini plants that I had started from seed. They are looking very strong and healthy. With that I was already planning on what to do with all of them. My first thought was when I finished the watering I wanted to go in and look at my zucchini recipes.

I pulled out a favorite recipe, Zucchini Patties. These crunchy little flavorful patties are a good way to use zucchini and a nice little addition to any meal. They seem to go perfect with a big slab of tomato on the side, and of course meatloaf!

Zucchini Patties

2 cups grated zucchini.

2 eggs, beaten.

½ cup flour

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ cup mozzarella cheese

¼ cup diced onion

Salt to taste

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil or enough to cover the bottom of the skillet.

Directions

Combine zucchini, eggs, flour, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, onion, and salt in a medium bowl. Stir well enough to distribute ingredients evenly

Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat

Working in batches, scoop tablespoonfuls of zucchini mixture into hold oil and fry until golden brown, about two minutes per side.

Enjoy!