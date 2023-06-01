OSHP: 1 dead, one seriously injured in US 35 crash

FAYETTE COUNTY — One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon on U.S. 35 near State Route 753, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2000 Lincoln Town Car was headed east on U.S. 35, traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median and struck a culvert, according to preliminary investigation from OSHP. The Lincoln continued through the median, traveled across the westbound lanes off the side of the roadway and overturned.

OSHP said there were two occupants inside the vehicle. One was transported by ground ambulance to Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House. This individual succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to OSHP.

The other person was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the individuals have not yet been released. Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County EMS, Wayne Township Fire Rescue, MedFlight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilmington Post.