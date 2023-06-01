MT invites students to Summer STEM Camps

The Miami Trace Local School District invites students to join its upcoming, four-day Summer STEM Camps this month.

Students now have the opportunity to explore their hobbies and trade-skills Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at each of these summer STEM camps Miami Trace now offers. Each camp is determined by the student’s grade level based on the 2023-24 school year.

School transportation will not be provided. To register, visit the Miami School District website at https://www.miamitrace.k12.oh.us/

Recommended for grades 1-3

Pirate Camp – June 5-8

Cast-off into the seven seas as learners work together to navigate its treacherous depths, engaging in STEM-focused experiments, hands-on design trials and engaging group discussions. The merry bunch of pirates will work together with the rest of their crew to accomplish challenging tasks like forging catapults, tying knots and fashioning maps to hidden treasure.

Recommended for grades 4-6

Aerodynamics Camp – June 5-8

This camp is centered around the thrills of aviation. This camp combines the engineering design process, creative thinking, the arts and a collaborative environment as it challenges students to explore the wonders of flight. Students will be designing experiments to investigate history’s most iconic flying machines and observing abstract physics concepts like energy conservation and buoyancy.

Claymation Camp – June 20-22

Movie Making Magic with Stop Motion Animation. Tap into the incredible practice of stop-motion film production and learn the technique from the ground up. Students will create their own individual movies, using top-quality clay, cameras and software, that turns your student into a filmmaker.

Oceanic Exploration Camp – June 26-29

A Deep Sea Dive Into STEM Exploration Students will journey from the tropics to the poles to inspect arctic food webs, simulate coral reef adaptations and survey everything from the great river deltas to the Mariana Trench. With action-packed, hands-on STEM activities, learners discover the physical and geological sciences that underpin all ocean life.

Recommended for grades 6-8

3Doodler Camp – June 5-8

3D Construction at Your Fingertips! Students will work with 3D pens and plastic to draw a raised graphic on a piece of paper or any flat surface. Students will be faced with challenges as they grow into making designs in mid-air that they can then hold in their hands. Students will combine their creativity, artistic skills and overall structural knowledge in this hands-on camp.

Manufacturing Camp – June 12-15

Discover your future in Fayette County. Students will have an opportunity to learn about all the local companies that serve our community. They will get to work hand in hand with representatives from corporations such as Sugar Creek, Fiber Tech, Wingate Packaging, and YUSA Corporation.

Ready, Set, Drone! – June 12-15

Take to the Skies with Mini drones! Paired with thrilling, easy-to-operate aerial robotics equipment, students will have an introduction to the world of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In this exploration of UAV technology, safety is a priority as students will learn to fly and capture aerial photos and videos, exploring the real-world applications and possibilities of drones.

Architecture Camp – June 26-29

Form. Structure. Style. Get hands-on creativity flowing as students don their hard hats to learn the complexities of designing structures. From integrating mechanics into construction to investigating the impacts of external forces, learners use the engineering design process as they move through advanced building and blueprinting exercises.

Recommended for grades 8-12

Discover Podcasting Camp – June 20-23

Amplify student voices with the popularity of Podcasting Create imaginative and original stories through collaborative learning with Discover Podcasting. Hands-on curriculum includes curated content from top podcasters who offer their advice to up-and-coming audio artists.

Quantum For All Camp – June 12-15

Students will delve into the fundamental principles that form the basis of quantum technologies and develop a deeper awareness of the innovative capabilities that arise from the principles of quantum mechanics. (Algebra I is a prerequisite.)