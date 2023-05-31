4-year-old dies as result of tragic accident at fairgrounds

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 4-year-old boy died as the result of a tragic accident Tuesday morning on the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

At 10:15 a.m., the driver of a truck with a horse trailer hooked to the back was turning and slowing to park in the grass area at the northeast end of the horse barn, according to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office accident report. The driver told authorities that two small children ran around the corner of the barn away from where the truck was parking.

Once the truck was parked, a witness advised he came around the corner and observed a child underneath the front tire of the vehicle. The witness pulled the child — identified as Waylon Winters — from underneath the vehicle and called 911, according to reports.

Fayette County Emergency Medical Services arrived, began life-saving procedures, and transported the boy to the emergency room. Authorities were informed that the boy did not survive.

“It’s a very sad day,” said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family. The loss of a child, especially in an accident like this, is beyond imagination.”

Stanforth added, “Our first responders also felt this tragedy deeply, although it’s nothing like the family is going through. Unfortunately, we’ve had to deal with situations like this before, and they become embedded in your memory. You’re left with the feeling of wishing you could’ve done more, even though there was really nothing else that could be done.”

No charges were filed in the incident.

The Ohio Colt Racing Association posted the following statement on social media: “Prayers for Mark & Candace Winters and family as they have lost their 4 year old son, Waylon. As a horsemen’s group we cannot fathom such pain. Your prayers would be appreciated. For anyone wishing to contribute to the Waylon Eugene Winters Memorial fund, send those to Merchants National Bank, P.O. Box 547, Washington Court House, OH 43160. Please keep the Winters family close to your heart as they navigate these next several days.”