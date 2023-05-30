WHS holds 147th graduation ceremony

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Sunsets. That has been the theme for the Washington High School Class of 2023 as of late.

The senior class held its senior picnic at sunset this year at Gardner Park, opposed to the typical lunchtime meal that would take place at the track and field complex. The graduation ceremony was held at Gardner Park on Friday, May 26 in the evening, with the sun setting as the commencement came to a close. Class president Joey Manns even spoke about the importance and his thoughts on sunsets during his welcome speech.

This year marked the 147th graduation ceremony for Washington High School, with the first graduating class being in 1876. The class of 2023 featured 183 graduates who have future plans that include military enlistment, college education, college athletics, or directly entering the workforce, among others.

Once the seniors made it to their seats on Friday, Washington High School band members, led by Band Director Matt Stanley, played the National Anthem and the Alma Mater. The band was directed by Abby Rose for the Alma Mater and Ashton Harmon directed the choir.

Senior Addison Chambers then came to the podium and led the congregation in a word of prayer. Washington Middle School principal-to-be, Brady Streitenberger, introduced the school board members and administrators in attendance and then recognized the high school staff in attendance, as well as the parents and guardians of the seniors.

Manns followed with his speech about sunsets.

“For centuries, people have been captivated by the beauty of the sunset and it’s not hard to see why. There’s something magical about the way the sky turns into a canvas of colors as the sun sinks below the horizon. As I stand here and think about all the sunsets I’ve witnessed in my short life that I’ve lived, I can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia wash over me. I remember as a child, sitting on the back porch with my family, watching the sun dip below the horizon. The sky would turn into a stunning display of pinks, oranges and purples, and I would feel a sense of awe and wonder of the world around me.”

He finished, “As I grew older, I began to appreciate sunsets in a different way. They became a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty around me, to take a moment and breathe and reflect on my day. There’s something calming and peaceful about watching the world around you transform into a world of art. And now as I stand before you, I can’t help but feel a sense of longing for those simpler times. Longing for those moments spent watching the sunset with loved ones, feeling the warmth of the day slowly dissipate into the cool air night. That’s a feeling that I’m sure many of you can relate to. Even as I feel the nostalgia, I’m reminded that sunsets are not just a thing of the past. They still happen every day all around us. They are a reminder that the world is constantly changing, evolving and growing.”

Dr. Tom Bailey then gave the Superintendent’s Address.

“For 147 years, Washington High School has been graduating incredible students who have gone on to do incredible things in this world, and this year is no exception. This celebration does not signify the end of your journey. Rather, it signals the end of one small passage of time that has helped define you as individuals. As you begin to face the world ahead of you, both as individuals and as a group, you have defined yourself within the confines of Washington High School. Your accomplishments in academics, service, athletics and the arts have been impressive. Even more impressive will be how you conduct yourself on the journey we call life. I ask that you take what you have learned at Washington High School, and define the world using the standards and academics taught to you these past four years.”

He finished, “This year taught us all to have grit and to persevere through all the challenges, but grit alone doesn’t suffice all by itself. It is through our personal growth to get better that defines who we are as human beings. I challenge all of us that when we face adversity, when life seems to get us down, we remember that through grit and growth we can overcome anything. On behalf of the Washington High School community. I would like to wish you all good fortune as you say goodbye to Washington High School, and hello to the unique challenges of being a high school graduate. You have made Washington High School a better school. Now, it is time for you to take your talents and positive energy to make the world a better place.”

Stacy Forby, curriculum director for grades 6-12, honored the seniors who made the Academy of Scholars for their senior year. Those students included Faris Abdulghani, A.J. Dallmayer, Azavier Guess, Alyssa Persinger, Hannah Smith, Zakary Wallace, Matthew Zickafoose, Kaitlyn Carr, Blake Walker, Meadow Cooper, Reece Self, R.J. Foose, Claudia Fuller, Adrian Jones, Ian Rheinscheld, and Sofia Siscoe.

Forby also recognized the seniors who made the Academy of Scholars every year from grades 6-12. This list included Arianna Bagheri, Morgan Cartwright, Addison Chambers, Isabel Fernandez, Madison Hayes, Navneet Kaur, Audrey Lotz, Kayli Merritt, Allison Mongold, Mya Perez, and Abby Rose.

Kayli Merritt was also honored for graduating from Southern State Community College with an Associate of Science degree on May 3.

Forby then introduced the guest speaker as chosen by the Class of 2023, Dale Lynch. Lynch first congratulated the seniors and shared some words for the parents and high school faculty members. He then recognized those that attended Laurel Oaks, as well as those that are enlisting in the military, before addressing those that are going off to college. Lynch gave some words of wisdom to the soon-to-be graduates.

“Mark Twain once said that there are two days that are the most important in your life. The first is the day you were born, and the second is the day you figure out why. Your parents took care of the first day for you, and now as you begin the second phase of your life, you need to start figuring out why you’re here. God gave you 86,400 seconds in each day. Each time one of those ticks off, it’s gone forever. You can take tests over, you might even be able to do a job over, but you can’t do a day over. Success in life has nothing to do with what you gain in life or accomplish for yourself. It’s what you do for others. Remember that as you search for why you were born, and you will never have to wonder if you matter.”

He finished, “People may tell you that your high school years are the best times of your life. They are great, especially if you get involved in music and athletics, or any other activity that the school has, but I like to think about my time after high school. What comes after high school is even better if you choose the right occupation and things to do, and you choose the right relationships and people to spend the rest of your life with.”

Following the speech by Lynch, the symphonic choir sang “The Times They Are A Changin” by Bob Dylan.

The final speeches of the evening came from the quartet of students who achieved Honors with Distinction. Those students were Arianna Bagheri, R.J. Foose, Claudia Fuller, and Madison Hayes. Each of the four were asked to choose one word that defined their graduating class.

Bagheri was the first to speak and her word was resilience.

“I feel that all of us have been resilient not only through the effects on our lives during the pandemic, but resiliency is also something that we all showed at one point or another throughout our high school careers. Whether it was a sport, activity, class or any other situation, thank you to everyone who helped us get to this important moment in our lives. From our Washington High School staff to our friends and families who have supported us along the way, we couldn’t have gotten here without you all. Even though it is bittersweet for most of us, including myself, we must embrace this next chapter of our lives and never take any time for granted. Keep being resilient. I know many of us may want to be little kids again, but we should be overjoyed for being where we are today.”

Foose spoke next and his word was adversity.

“Adversity is an unwelcome guest that shows up unannounced but makes their presence known immediately. It’s the study session the night before the test as we sacrifice precious sleep and socializing. It’s the moments of rejection and failure that forces us to reevaluate our path and find new directions. It’s a hard-fought game, coming down to a last-minute field goal, or a game winning run in the final inning. Adversity is also the catalyst for growth. It’s the force that pushes us beyond our limits and reveals the strengths we never knew we had. It’s in those moments of difficulty that our true character is revealed. Think about the moments when we felt overwhelmed by the burden of expectations. Remember that life will throw us curveballs and sometimes we’re going to strike out. Adversity has taught us valuable lessons and reminded us that setbacks are not the end, but rather the beginning of unknown opportunities.”

Fuller was third to speak and she spoke about the future and new beginnings.

“As we take our first steps into the real world, we must face a new reckoning, our future. After today, we will be high school graduates, and after today, we will be facing new changes and new challenges, ones many of us have not yet anticipated. The future is scary. It’s the unknown variable of life, but we cannot be afraid of it. The fear that we feel now is natural, but to be afraid forever means that we will miss out on living. It is often said that high school is the best four years of your life, but I offer a new perspective. Your high school years are the best years of your beginning. The future will hold unforeseen problems, but it also holds unrealized hopes and dreams. We will continue to struggle, we will face new changes and new challenges, but life is only just beginning. We will continue to grow, we will continue to be ourselves despite what others think. I hope that all of you will not think of today as an ending. Instead, think of it as the beginning.”

Hayes was the final speaker, and she spoke about reflecting on the past while looking to the future.

“We have all faced different forms of adversity and challenges at Washington High School. The way that each of us have chosen to overcome these challenges has shaped us into who we are as individuals. We have each made decisions that have made us proud, and we have each made decisions that have filled us with regret. However, we cannot change the decisions that we have made in the past, we can only learn from them. Over the past 17 to 18 years, we have constructed identities for ourselves. However, this identity we have created is not done evolving. We have made mistakes, as we’re only teenagers. Some of us are satisfied with who we have become and some of us are not. As we leave Washington High School, we have the opportunity to learn from our mistakes, and become a new version of ourselves.”

Those receiving local scholarships were then recognized, followed by the presentation of the class and presentation of diplomas.

Finally, Manns returned to the stage to lead the seniors in the switching of the tassel, an act that signifies the change from student to alumni. As the sun began to set into the Friday night sky, the new graduates tossed their caps into the air in celebration of one chapter closing and a new chapter beginning.