Multiple Blue Lions advance to day two of Regional track meet at Muskingum

NEW CONCORD — Day one of the D-II Southeast Regional Track and Field meet took place on Thursday, May 25 at Muskingum University. A total of seven boys and six girls from Washington competed with hopes of moving on to the finals on Saturday, or in the case of Thursday’s field events, the OHSAA State Track and Field meet.

Competing for Washington was Mason Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Rocky Jones, Gabe Perez, Caden Shiltz, Paris Nelson, Andrew Young, Allie Mongold, Megan Mongold, Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Aysha Haney, and Mackayla Cartmell.

The first event that included a Washington athlete was the boys high jump with Andrew Young. Young had a best jump of 18’8”, finishing in 14th place.

The next Washington athlete to compete was Morgan Cartwright in the 100-meter hurdles. Cartwright finished 8th overall with a time of 16.71 to qualify for the finals on Saturday.

Following Cartwright was Paris Nelson in the 110-meter hurdles. Nelson finished ninth, just missing the cut for the finals, with a time of 15.82.

Next was Kierstyn Mitchell in the 100-meter dash. Mitchell placed eighth with a time of 12.91 to qualify for the finals.

Mason Coffman was up after Mitchell in the 100-meter dash. Coffman took sixth with a time of 11.09 to advance to the finals.

The girls 4×200-meter relay was the next event and featured the quartet of Morgan Cartwright, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, and Allie Mongold. They placed third overall with a time of 1:48.95 and will compete for a trip to the State meet on Saturday.

The boys 4×200-meter relay included the team of Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, and Mason Coffman. They were 10th with a time of 1:33.03.

The girls 4×100-meter relay was to follow, in which Washington went with the team of Aysha Haney, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, and Mackayla Cartmell. They came in 8th place with a time of 52.30 which was good enough to advance to the finals.

Next was the boys 4×100-meter relay team of Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Caden Shiltz, and Mason Coffman, who took second overall with a time of 43.95.

The girls 400 was the next event to take place and included Allie Mongold. Mongold finished ninth with a time of 1:02.06.

The next event to feature a Blue Lion was the boys 200-meter dash. Mason Coffman and Toby Mitchell both ran in the preliminary races, with Coffman finishing second overall with a time of 22.64 and Mitchell finishing 14th with a time of 23.46. Coffman’s time will qualify him for the finals on Saturday.

The final event of the evening for Washington was the girls 4×400-meter relay. This included the team of Cartwright, Mitchell, and Megan and Allie Mongold, who took fourth overall with a time of 4:13.42 to qualify to the Saturday’s finals.

The finals will begin on Saturday, May 27, with field events beginning at 11 a.m. and running events to start at 12:30 p.m. All those mentioned above that advanced to the finals will compete on Saturday, as well as Paris Nelson in the high jump and Aysha Haney in the long jump.

Check with the Record-Herald this weekend for updates on day two of the D-II Southeast Regional Track and Field meet.