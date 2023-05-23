Landthorn runs to raise money for FRHS

Local runner, Lindsey Landthorn, is journeying 13.1 miles to raise money for the Fayette Regional Humane Society on Friday.

Landthorn has been running for several years now, and enjoys every second of it. However, she wanted to apply her running into an act that would “do something good.”

The cat mom of two beautiful black Tabby cats decided to start a fundraiser for the place where she initially found both of her cats, the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

“They do such amazing work relying on the generosity of donors,” said Landthorn, “and I also have a personal connection as I adopted two of my fur-kids from them.”

This Friday, May 26, Landthorn will be running 13.1 miles around Washington Court House, starting and finishing at the Humane Society’s Main Street location.

Landthorn will be running two half-marathons every month until the end of the year, for 17 total. She kicked off her fundraiser with the Cap City Half Marathon in April, and will be running a combination of 13.1 mile runs on her own. She is planning to participate in “official” half-marathons like the Chillicothe Half Marathon in June as well.

To access Landthorn’s fundraising page for more information, go to https://gofund.me/0fb93fbb.