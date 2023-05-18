WHS graduation to be held May 26

Washington High School recently announced the schedule of events for its Class of 2023 graduation commencement ceremony. The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 26 at 7 p.m. at Gardner Park, weather-permitting. Four seniors will be honored for graduating with “Honors with Distinction.” Pictured: Arianna Bagheri, top left; Claudia Fuller, top right; Madison Hayes, bottom left; and R.J. Foose, bottom right. Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Graduation season is in full swing in Fayette County, with several local seniors having already had their graduation parties. Washington High School recently released details regarding its graduation commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at Gardner Park, weather-permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the gymnasium at Washington High School.

Beginning in 2016, Washington High School began honoring any student who meets the established criteria as students who achieve “Honors with Distinction.” The criteria are: earning an honors diploma from the State of Ohio, an ACT score of at least 27, earning at least 28 credits, a G.P.A. of no less than 4.0 on a 5.0 scale, and passing at least one weighted class in each core content area throughout their high school career.

Washington High School will present this honor to the following students:

– Arianna Bagheri, daughter of Candice and Moe Bagheri. She plans on attending The Ohio State University. She is undecided on a major at this time.

– R.J. Foose, son of Tessa Distel and Rick Foose. He plans on attending The Ohio State University where he will be majoring in civil engineering.

– Claudia Fuller, daughter of Chris and Kathleen Fuller. She plans on attending Ohio University where she will be majoring in film.

Madison Hayes, daughter of Lora and Christopher Hayes. She plans on attending The Ohio State University where she will be majoring in food science and engineering.

The schedule of events for the commencement ceremony are as follows:

Processional – Pomp and Circumstance by Edward Elgar

The National Anthem – Matt Stanley, Band Director, Washington High School

Alma Mater – Class of 2023

Band Directed by Abby Rose

Choir Directed by Mr. Scott

Invocation and Reading – Addison Chambers

Introductions -Jennifer Miler, Assistant Principal, Washington High School

Welcome and Congratulations – Joey Manns, Class President

Superintendent’s Address – Dr. Tom Bailey, Superintendent, Washington C.H. City Schools

Academy of Scholars Recognition – Jennifer Miller, Assistant Principal, Washington High School

Senior Reflections and Comments – Dale Lynch

Special Music – Symphonic Choir, “The Times They Are A Changin” by Bob Dylan

Student Address – Arianna Bagheri, R.J. Foose, Claudia Fuller, and Madison Hayes

Scholarship Recognition – Jennifer Miller

Presentation of Class – Jennifer Miller

Presentation of Diplomas – Board of Education Members

Switching of the Tassel – Joey Manns

Recessional – WHS Band

All guests are asked to remain in their seats until all the graduates have exited the field.

Washington High School will hold its senior assembly on Friday, May 19 at 8 a.m. in the high school gymnasium. Immediately after, the graduates will board buses and participate in a final graduate walk-through of all of the WCHCS buildings and return back to WHS when finished.