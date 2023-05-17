WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 16

Theft: At 8:15 p.m., Family Farm and Home reported the theft of a fire grate. The offender was identified, and charges are pending.

Endangering Children: At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Kroger in reference to individuals possibly using drugs while in a vehicle. Contact was made with two offenders, who admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle while there were two small children also in the vehicle. Charges were filed.

May 14

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 2:23 p.m. while on a traffic stop for an equipment violation, drug paraphernalia was located. A female was charged with the incident.

Obstructing Official Business: At 8:12 p.m., a male was arrested after refusing to identify himself.