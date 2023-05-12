Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Chad E. Self, 4607 US 62 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $215.90, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offense for two years, defendant is ordered to stay off Carriage Court property.

Timothy D. West, Greenfield, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $220.90, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if defendant completes assessment and any counseling recommended.

David R. Workman, 908 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $313.80, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, five days credit, suspend balance for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Aaron M. Morrison, 300 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Brenda K. Oberding, 914 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $195.90, fined $100 and costs.

Sarai P. Nellams, 314 Forest St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $185.90, fined $100 and costs.

Brian E. Miller Jr., Columbus, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210.90, fined $100 and costs.

Megan B. Smith, 815 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug instruments, case dismissed per agreement.

Megan B. Smith, 815 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $240.90, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Megan B. Smith, 815 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $100, court costs $175, fined $100 and costs.

Shawn A. Bock, 613 Village Ct. Apt H, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $50, court costs $182.90, fined $50 and costs.

Ricky L. Cunningham Jr., 1209 Bramble Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, fine $150, court costs $254.20, fined $150 and costs, 180 days in jail, 26 days credit, suspend balance for three years of probation, complete counseling as directed, no contact with Tessa Distel.

Jacob L. Scott, 2695 SR 38 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $133.60, waived during preliminary hearing.

Jessica V. Attard, 23 Colonial Dr. Apt B, Jeffersonville, Ohio, robbery, court costs $161.90, waived during preliminary hearing.

Joshua A. Morris, 503 Campbell St., Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, fine $150, court costs $187.90, fined $150 and costs, 180 days in jail, 22 days jail credit, balance suspended for three years of probation, complete counseling as directed, no contact with Renee Ball.

Jacob L. Ross, Hillsboro, Ohio, 56/35 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Brandy N. Roberts, 835 Linden Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, operator license forfeiture/CLD sup, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Karen M. Taylor, 4844 SR 207 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher J. Ellis, 1026 Cedar St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karen S. Dawes, 425 W. Circle Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas L. Quigley, 610 Spring Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, turn at intersection, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Skylor D. Miller, 133 Country Manor Dr. S, Washington C.H., Ohio, tinted windows, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brooke A. West, 839 Independence Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $60, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Danny J. Hurley, 1434 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, red light violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nicole A. Peloquin, 8862 Hwy 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason T. Benningfield, 331 Western Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Travis M. Leonard, 513 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Dustin J. Wilson, 6 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, Ohio, stop sign, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bryce D. Combs, 749 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Shawn N. Vanhoose, 4480 SR 207 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $25, court costs $170.90, fined $25 and costs.

Brian L. Wilson Jr., 555 Depot Dr. Apt 15, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Gary J. Schluep, 6075 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jason E. Wright, 508 Carolyn Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jayden R. Younker Coil, 40 Residence Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph A. Cantrell Jr., Chillicothe, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $100, court courts $145, fined $100 and costs.

Lorelei M. King, 3150 Good Hope Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 41/25, speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ralph A. Moon, Greenfield, Ohio, 43/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.