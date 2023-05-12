A soft cookie recipe that’s actually soft

Hello!

Nicer weather has arrived or so it seems. Getting outside and enjoying it is a priority. So, the last thing I want to think about is baking when the sun is shining.

On rainy days, which we seem to be having, I do bake!

I recently ran across a different Toll house cookie recipe. It’s called “Soft Toll House Cookies.” That sounded interesting.

Some cookie recipes that I have tried say they are soft, well, it’s not always exactly the truth. But these are.

I liked the soft texture, the vanilla flavor, and right out of the oven the warm melty chips, and the crunchy walnuts.

Another good thing about this recipe is that you don’t have to refrigerate the dough to be able to shape it into balls. So, it is a little time saver, as soon as you get it all mixed well, it’s easy to handle.

The only thing I will caution you about is not to over bake these. I checked them at 10 minutes, and they seemed perfect. They will have a light brown look to the bottom, and they are ready to be taken out of the oven.

Toll House soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup butter, softened.

½ cup sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

3 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a baking sheet.

In a bowl beat with a mixer butter, brown sugar and white sugar on high until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time beating well with each one, add vanilla, baking soda, and salt. Slowly add in flour and beat after each addition. Fold in the chocolate chips and walnuts.

Use an ice cream scoop to get even balls of dough, and place scoops of dough on the baking sheets.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until the cookie is lightly brown on the bottom. Make sure it’s not overbaked. Allow cookies to set on baking sheet for a few minutes before removing them to a cooling rack or wax paper to cool.