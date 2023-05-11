Shots fired during Highland Co. standoff

A Hillsboro man is being held on a $250,000 bond after allegedly firing shots at officers attempting to serve a search warrant during a nearly five-hour standoff Wednesday in Allensburg.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said officers from his office were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in Allensburg at 11:41 a.m. for a case they were investigating, but the person they were trying to locate would not answer the door. After a dog was removed from the home, officers attempted to enter the residence when they were allegedly confronted by 58-year-old Christopher Colvin, who fired a round out of the east side of the house toward the deputies, who were in the process of taking cover.

At that time the Highland County Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene along with assistance requested from the Lynchburg Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation. The Highland County Engineer’s Office and ODOT assisted in closing access in both directions to U.S. Route 50.

Barrera ordered the Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools to be placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance from its SRT and equipment.

According to the sheriff, during the standoff Colvin would exit a back door and aim his weapon at deputies, who were under cover behind armored vehicles. After several non-lethal weapons like bean bags and pepper spray were fired toward Colvin, the suspect aimed his gun at a deputy sheriff and a shot was returned by law enforcement. Then suspect then ran back inside and barricaded himself in the residence.

At around 4:30 p.m. entry was made into the home and the suspect was found hiding in the attic. Several more non-lethal rounds were fired from an armored vehicle into the residence, according to the sheriff.

After several hours of a negotiating team attempting to coax Colvin from the house, entry was made into the residence by the Highland County Special Response Team and the sheriff said Colvin was taken into custody without incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called into to investigate the incident.

Colvin was found to have a wound and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro for treatment. He was transferred to the OSU Medical Center in Columbus where he was treated and released, then brought back to Highland County and incarcerated at the Highland County Justice Center.

Colvin was arraigned Thursday in Hillsboro Municipal Court where his bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was schedule for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. J.D. Wagoner was appointed as Colvin’s attorney.

