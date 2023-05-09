Blue Lions blank Mustangs, 10-0

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team (18-1, ranked 6th in the OHSBCA poll) hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (8-12) in a non conference contest on Tuesday, May 9.

Bryce Yeazel got the start on the mound for the Blue Lions, while the Mustangs went with Josiah Burns.

Washington would score in every inning on their way to a 10-0 shutout victory.

Yeazel worked six innings and allowed no runs on just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts, earning the win.

Burns pitched four innings for the Mustangs, suffering the loss. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Christian Flowers pitched the last inning and a third in relief, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks.

Washington got on the board in the first inning when John Wall led off with a double and scored on a single from Titus Lotz.

The Blue Lions added three more runs in the bottom of the second. With one out in the inning, R.J. Foose hit a single to left field. Will Miller walked, and then Evan Lynch laid down a bunt single that scored Foose after an errant throw. Hunter Hinkley came in to run for Lynch, and Wall drew a walk to load the bases. Lotz was next and laced a single to right field that scored Miller and Hinkley.

Washington added another run in the third inning, when Tanner Lemaster led off with a triple and later scored on a single from Miller.

The Blue Lions made it a 6-0 game in the fourth inning when Wall reached on and error, stole second base, and scored on a single from Lotz.

Three more runs were tacked on by the Washington offense in the fifth inning. Foose led off the inning with a single to center field and Miller drew a walk. Wall would later single to load the bases. Lotz walked to score Foose and then A.J. Dallmayer hit a single to left field that scored Miller and Wall.

The run-rule commenced in the bottom of the sixth inning when Foose and Miller walked and Cooper Robertson laid down a bunt single to load the bases, followed by a sacrifice fly from Wall to end the contest.

Offensively for Washington, Lotz led the team going 3 for 3 with 5 RBI and a walk.

Wall was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

Foose was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and a walk.

Dallmayer was 1 for 3 with two RBI.

Miller was 1 for 1 with two runs scored, an RBI and three walks.

Lynch was 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Lemaster was 1 for 4 with a triple and a run scored.

Jonah Waters was 1 for 4.

Robertson was 1 for 1.

Dallmayer stole two bases and Lotz, Wall, Gavin Coffman, Miller, and Hinkley stole one.

Washington (19-1) plays again on Wednesday, May 10 at Monroe at 5:30 p.m.