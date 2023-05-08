Lady Lions fall to Warren in Sectional semifinals, 4-3

VINCENT — The Washington Lady Lion softball team traveled to take on the Warren Lady Warriors in a Sectional Semifinal contest on Monday, May 8. Washington was the 17th seed with Warren being the 16th.

The Lady Lions held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Lady Warriors rallied for two runs and won the contest on a walk-off single, 4-3, to end the season for Washington.

Madison Haithcock started on the mound for Washington, suffering the loss. Haithcock worked seven innings and allowed four runs (all earned) on eight hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Marina Johnson started on the mound for Warren, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on ten hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Offensively for Washington, Haithcock led the team going 2 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored.

Adysun Bartruff was 2 for 4.

Abby Wilson was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Lilly Shaw was 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Kalana Smith, Jordan Mead, and Alizae Ryan all went 1 for 4 at the plate.

Jenna Reitmire was 0-3 with a sacrifice fly which was the only RBI for the Lady Lions.

Washington finishes the 2023 season with a record of 1-18.

Warren advances to the Sectional Championship on Wednesday, May 10 where they will play the top-seeded Athens Lady Bulldogs who are 21-0 and ranked No. 1 in the OHSAA Coaches Poll.