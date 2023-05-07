Blue Lions No. 1 seed, Panthers No. 5 in Sectional baseball draw

The Sectional tournament drawing for Division II high school baseball in the Southeast District of Ohio was held Sunday, May 7.

There are 18 teams in the tournament and the Washington Blue Lions are the No. 1 seed at 16-1.

The Blue Lions will host the winner of the game between No. 16 Logan Elm (3-15) and No. 17 Vinton County (3-14).

The Braves host the Vikings Saturday, May 13 at noon.

Washington hosts the winner of that game Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

One of those three teams will play the winner of the game between No. 8 Fairfield Union (11-5) and No. 9 New Lexington (11-6). That would be for a Sectional championship on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

The Miami Trace Panthers are the No. 5 seed and will host a familiar opponent, the McClain Tigers, Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. Miami Trace was 12-6 at the time of the draw and McClain was 10-11-1 with a somewhat rare tie.

The team that emerges between Miami Trace and McClain will play either No. 4 seed Jackson (13-5) or No. 13 seed Gallia Academy (7-10). That would be a Sectional championship game on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m.

Sheridan, at 20-3, is the No. 2 seed. The Generals await the winner of the Marietta (No. 18, 2-15) at Hillsboro (No. 15, 4-15) game.

One of those three teams will challenge either Circleville (No. 7, 14-7) or Athens (No. 10, 11-6) on May 17 for a Sectional title and a spot in the District tournament in Athens.

Unioto is the No. 3 seed at 17-2 and the Shermans will host River Valley (No. 14, 5-9) and that winner will play the emergent team between No. 6 Waverly (14-6) and Warren (No. 11, 9-8).