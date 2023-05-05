When adversity comes, many people allow it to rob their joy. They always think of the worse outcome and allow it to dominate their thoughts. We all need to be optimistic instead of pessimistic about our life situations. The bible is the road map of life that will enable us to see the truth in all things.

Proverbs 23:7; “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he.”

I’m not talking about hiding our heads in the sand, I’m saying that we have a choice in what we allow in our mind. If we are dealing with adversity, what good will it do to throw up our hands and allow it to devastate us? As a child I was taught that every cloud has a silver lining. I was told that when life is as sour as a lemon, add some sugar and make lemonade. Our world is created in our mind and we have the ability to control what we allow in it.

A quote from Barney Fife on the Andy Griffith show was: “Nip it in the bud!” The show was broadcast on CBS television from October 1960 to September 1968. It had a total of 249 episodes, making it one of the most enduring and influential shows in American television history. I mention this because the influence of our culture can shape how we think, but we still have a choice.

Philippians 4:6-8; “Be anxious for nothing, but in prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy think on these things.”

I realize that many people are going through hard times, but even in those times we can think on the things that will encourage us. We may have to deal with difficult individuals, but without making excuses for their behavior, we can respond to them with a kind word.

Proverbs 15:1; “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

