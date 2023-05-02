Athens No. 1, Unioto No. 2 seed in D-II softball tournament

The Division II Sectional softball tournament drawing for the Southeast District of Ohio was held this past weekend.

There are 18 Division II teams in the Southeast District.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers are the No. 10 seed (with a 7-11 record at the time of the draw. They will open the tournament with a game at Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will more than likely play the No. 2 seed Unioto (18-1) in the District semifinals at Ohio University in Athens Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m.

The Washington Lady Lions are the No. 17 seed (1-13 at the time of the draw).

Washington will play at No. 16 seed Warren (4-15) on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game plays at The Plains against the No. 1 seed Athens on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. for a trip to nearby Ohio University to take on either Logan Elm (No. 8, 11-6) or Vinton County (No. 9, 9-6).

McClain is the No. 14 seed (6-10) and will play at Hillsboro (No. 3 seed, 16-2) Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

The winner of that game will play in the District semifinals at Ohio University against either Fairland (No. 6, 13-3) or New Lexington (No. 11, 6-10) on Tuesday, May 16.

The remainder of the tournament finds No. 4 seed Circleville (14-5) hosting Fairfield Union (No. 13 5-9) on May 10 and that winner will play the winner between Sheridan (No. 5, 13-6) and Gallia Academy (No 12, 6-10).

There will be two District semifinal games on Monday, May 15 and two more on Tuesday, May 16 at Ohio University.

There will be two District championship games at O.U. on Wednesday, May 17 at 4 and 6 p.m. The winners of those games continue on to the Regional semifinals Wednesday, May 24 at 2 and 4 p.m. at Philo High School in Muskingum County.