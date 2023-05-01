Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

By

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. James Jennings, 25 Colonial Dr., Apt A, Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $922.02, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, CA v. Jessica Craig, 820 Highland Ave. Apt 4A, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,077.40, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Mckenna White, 410 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4270.86, for complaint.

Robert A. Haynie, Hillsboro, OH v. Gordon CDJR, 1120 Clinton Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,300, for small claims.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Desiree M. Gilliard, 512 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,688.34, for complaint.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Vicki J. Staffan, 630 Panther Ct., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,567.33.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Katherine Carver, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $2,530.86, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Mark White, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,083.01, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Noka-Dawn Warfield, 6 Creamer St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,046.08, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Gretchen L. Charles, 740 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $6,059.84, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Roger Storer, 3420 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H, OH, claims amount $593.77, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kinsey Boren, 1414 SR 41 SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,175.20, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Mary Swank, 653 Mclean St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $726.49, for complaint.

Thomas Mcneal, 629 Panther Ct., Washinton C.H., OH v. Cruisers WCH, 333 W. Court St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,600, for small claims.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Daniel King, 1345 Yellowbud Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $5,205.95, for complaint.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Mike W. Mason, 142 Mcdowell St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $2,513.85.

Kettering Trans. Services LLC, South Euclid, OH v. Tim R. Britton, 440 Brentwood Dr. SW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,237.20.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Sandra M. Park, 605 Village Ct. Apt D, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,189.25.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Gina M. Parker, 301 N. Main St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $3,821.79.

Capital One, Richmond, VA v. Vicki L. Mitchell, 375 S. Glenn Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,529.07.