Greenfield teen dies in Highland Co. UTV accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A UTV (utility terrain vehicle) accident claimed the life of a Greenfield teenager just after midnight Saturday in Concord Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 12:25 a.m., an Axis 500 UTV, driven by 16-year-old Seth Smith, of Greenfield, was heading eastbound on Beatty Road. The Axis traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The passenger, 15-year-old Landon Crabtree, was ejected and trapped under the vehicle. Crabtree succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the OSHP.

Smith was transported from the scene by ambulance to Highland District Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Office, Mowrystown Station 500 Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP.