Miami Trace’s Cadence Nichols holds on to a foul pop up during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Friday, April 28, 2023. Miami Trace won the game, 6-0. Gracie Cordell pitched a complete game shut out and Mya Babineau and Zoey Grooms each hit solo home runs for the Lady Panthers. There will be more on this game later on the Record-Herald website.

