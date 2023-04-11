Logan Elm tennis beats Panthers

On the first of what is forecast to be several beautiful spring days in a row, the Miami Trace tennis team hosted the Braves of Logan Elm High School Monday, April 10.

Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo lost, 2-6, 3-6.

At second singles, Carter Bainter lost, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.

Kaiden Howard lost at third singles, 1-6, 4-6.

Miami Trace got the win at first doubles. Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard won, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-1), and 10-5. With first two sets already going to a tiebreaker, the deciding third set was itself a tiebreaker to 10, with Cline/Goddard winning, 10-5.

Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett lost at second doubles, 5-7, 4-6.

It was the second meeting of the season between Miami Trace and Logan Elm with some very competitive matches, according to head coach Greg Leach.

Leach also noted the beautiful weather conditions Monday afternoon.

In j-v matches, Miami Trace split with Logan Elm.

Reilly Campbell and Aiden Pence lost, 3-6; Brogan Cooper and Slade Strider won, 6-4; Blake Steele and Zach Gallagher lost, 2-6 and Cooper and Gallagher won, 6-2.

Miami Trace hosted Jackson Tuesday and is scheduled to host Washington Thursday at 4:30 p.m.