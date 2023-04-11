Lady Lions fall to Blanchester, 8-1

On a gorgeous Tuesday evening, the Washington Lady Lion softball team hosted Blanchester in a non-conference contest.

Despite holding a 1-0 lead through four innings, Washington would fall to Blanchester by a score of 8-1.

The Lady Lions scored their lone run in the bottom of the second inning. Alizae Ryan started the inning with a walk, followed by a single from Mikhaylee Ragland to advance Ryan to second. Two batters later, Lily Shaw singled to left field to score Ryan.

Blanchester scored one run in the top of both the fifth and sixth innings, holding a narrow 2-1 lead going into the final inning.

The Wildcats would erupt for six runs in the top of the seventh inning, including a bases loaded double that cleared the bases and allowed the batter to score from second base on a throwing error.

Unofficially, the Lady Lions committed four errors on the evening, while the Wildcats committed just one.

Madison Haithcock started and suffered the loss for the Lady Lions. She pitched six and one-third innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Ragland pitched the final two-thirds of the seventh inning, allowing no hits or runs.

Dawlry started and earned the win for the Wildcats. She pitched seven innings allowing just three hits and one run, while walking five and striking out nine batters.

Offensively for Washington, Shaw led the team going 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Addison Knisley was 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk.

Ragland was 1 for 2 with a walk as well.

Washington (1-6, 0-2 in the FAC) plays again on Wednesday, April 12 at home against McClain at 5 p.m.