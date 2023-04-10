WCH Police Dept. incident reports

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 9

Fight/Disorderly Conduct: At 2:19 a.m. while on patrol, an officer located two females fighting in the 600 block of Delaware Street. The females were separated and failed to cease and desist their disorderly behavior. The two females were subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct. Both females advised officers they wanted to file charges against the other for assault. Colleen McCoy and Misty Rapp were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault.

Wanted Person/Violation of Protection Order: At 1:20 p.m. while on patrol, an officer observed a male who had an active warrant for his arrest in the 600 block of Delaware Street. The officer began to approach the male and he ran inside of a business. The male was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant. Officers also learned that the male has a protection order against him, and the protected person was inside the business he ran into. Matthew Haycock was arrested and charged with violation a protection order.

April 7

O.V.I.: At 8:16 p.m. while on patrol, officers conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. While on contact, officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Officers asked the driver to step out to complete a standard field sobriety test and he complied. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.