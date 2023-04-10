WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 9

Taylor M. Little, 25, 621 Vine St., O.V.I., O.V.I. per se.

Colleen E. McCoy, 22, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Misty D. Rapp, 37, Mt. Sterling, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

Matthew M. Haycock, 49, 2145 Jenni Lane, bench warrant – failure to comply, civil protection order violation.

Christopher L. Walker, 42, Hillsboro, court suspension, expired registration.

Tristen Nelson, 19, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 7, repairing vehicle in roadway.

April 8

Daryl E. Spergin, 46, 611 S. North St., obstructing official business.

Arnold L. Davis Jr., 59, Wilmington, window tint violation, open container.

Cayden A.M. Hitchens, 20, Frankfort, expired registration.

Richard L. Reise, 78, 610 Perdue Plaza, failure to control.

Aaron M. Eddlemon, 32, 10904 Washington Waterloo Road, expired registration.

Madyson J. Brittingham, 21, Dayton, expired registration.

Crystal M. Carey, 50, 402 Clyburn Ave., license forfeiture suspension.

April 7

Ryan T. Mercer, 42, at large, bench warrant – parole violation.

Riley L. Richards, 21, Chillicothe, O.V.I. suspension.

Zacharich L. Stephens, 24, Hillsboro, license forfeiture suspension, no registration.

Kerry L. Stuckey Jr., 42, Frankfort, license forfeiture suspension.

April 6

Lachan R. Moore, 30, 722 John St., fugitive from justice (felony), Kentucky warrant – engaging felony, Kentucky warrant – trafficking (first-degree felony), Kentucky warrant – possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

Madison M. Haithcock, 18, 1109 Golfview Drive, stop sign violation.

Steven A. Lemaster, 30, 422 Peddicord Ave. Apt. C, license forfeiture suspension.

Troy D. Wynn, 37, 744 Eastern Ave., failure to reinstate.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Troy N. Smith, 41, Mineral Wells, Texas, O.V.I.

April 5

Sarah B. Schwalbauch, 34, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

April 4

Caila M. Rix, 26, 502 S. Fayette St., endangering children.