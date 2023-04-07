The importance of teamwork

When I was 10-years-old, my dream was to work in the fields putting up hay. I was small for my age and really not strong enough to throw a bale up on the wagon, so they would allow me to drive the tractor while the bigger boys loaded the hay out of the fields and put it away in the barn. I could hardly wait until they would let me load the hay wagon.

Finally, the summer came when I had grown enough to have the strength to handle the hay bales. I was so excited because loading the bales paid twice as much as driving the tractor. The work was hard and dirty but I wanted all of the hours I could get. To pick up the bales in the field and put it in the barn was a team effort. There still had to be someone to drive the tractor, a couple of guys on the ground throwing the bales on the wagon, and someone on the wagon that could stack the hay so the most number of bales could be loaded on the wagon without it falling off. We learned to work in unity to get the job done. To succeed it takes people with different abilities and talents willing to work together as a team.

1 Corinthians 12:18-22; But now God has set the members, each one of them, in the body just as He pleased. And if they were all one member, where would the body be? But now indeed there are many members, yet one body. And the eye cannot say to the hand, “I have no need of you”; nor again the head to the feet, “I have no need of you.” No, much rather, these members of the body which seem to be weaker are necessary.

The destroyer of teamwork is division.

Matthew 12:25; Jesus knew their thoughts, and said to them: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.”

In the situation in which we find ourselves, we can remain content knowing our Heavenly Father is doing the heavy lifting and all we need to do is what we are capable of doing. Working together by praying, believing, and keeping a positive attitude. This is the week that we celebrate the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.

His desire for us is found in John 17:11; “Now I am no longer in the world, but these are in the world, and I come to You, Holy Father, keep through Your name those whom You have given Me, that they may be one as We are.”

The destroyer of division is unity!

Join us at the Gathering Place Church this Easter Sunday at 9:30 and 10:30 as we celebrate the things that Messiah has done for all people.