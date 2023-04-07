Luke 2:52, “And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man.”

Jesus was a complete example of what we are to strive for That is, we are to be complete in these four areas: Wisdom, which is mental; Stature, which is physical; Favor with God, which is spiritual; and favor with man, which is social.

Before we can increase in these areas, we much be changed.

II Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Look also at Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world: but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”

In the cycle of life, we are to be a well-rounded individual in these four areas. How do you rate?

