Local wrestlers compete at Viper Pit Nationals

TRIDELPHIA, W. Va. — The Washington Lady Lion wrestling program had four girls compete at the Viper Pit Nationals in Triadelphia, West Virginia over this past weekend. Those four included Aryanna Campbell, Abby Huff, Brooklyn Wade and Lyndyn Gibbs.

Campbell wrestled for the Indiana Inferno, going 3-3 for the weekend. Campbell’s team placed ninth overall.

Gibbs and Wade wrestled for the Mambas Blue where they both went 3-3 in their first ever freestyle wrestling matches. The Mambas Blue team finished in fourth place.

On the second day of the event, Campbell placed third in folk style wrestling and fifth in freestyle wrestling. Huff finished one win away from placement in the junior high folkstyle wrestling tournament.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs spoke about the weekend.

“I am excited that the girls are venturing outside their comfort zone. These tournaments aren’t always about winning, it’s about seeing what is outside our area. We have had limited dual exposure, and never a full team for duals. The girls seeing full teams and high level wrestling at the same time helps them see why we are telling them to get out and recruit to grow our program.”

Wade, Huff, and Campbell will be competing in the Ohio Tournament of Champions during the weekend of April 22-23, while Gibbs will be competing in a showcase match at the Cincinnati RTC Spring Show.