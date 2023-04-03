New distracted driving law goes into effect

Starting tomorrow, Ohio will be issuing a new law permitting police to pull over and serve citations to drivers who officers observe using electronic devices in an unlawful manner.

A new distracted driving law will specifically prohibit Ohio drivers from physically operating or supporting an electronic device with any part of the driver’s body, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The law will target mostly cell phone usage, but it will also include laptops, tablets, or any electronic wireless communication devices that can be used to distract someone while operating a motor vehicle, trackless trolley, or streetcar on any street, highway, or property open to the public for vehicular traffic.

“Electronic wireless communications devices” includes any of the following: a wireless telephone, a text-messaging device, a personal digital assistant, a computer, including a laptop computer and a computer tablet, any device capable of displaying a video, movie, broadcast television image, or visual image, any other substantially similar wireless device that is designed or used to communicate text, initiate or receive communication, or exchange information or data.

An “electronic wireless communications device” does not include a two-way radio transmitter or receiver used by a person who is licensed by the federal communications commission to participate in the amateur radio service.

According to the Statehouse News Bureau, for the first six months, only warnings will be issued for the primary offense, but after the grace period, a first offense will get a driver a fine of up to $150 and two points on the driver’s record. A second offense within two years is a potential $250 fine and three points. A third offense within two years could bring a fine of up to $500 and a 90-day suspension of the driver’s license.

There are 13 written exceptions to this law for certain types of drivers, locations and circumstances: drivers are allowed to use a phone when the vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light, drivers are allowed to swipe their screens to answer a call, holding a cell phone to your ear during phone calls is allowed, emergency calls will not be restricted, use of a GPS function or navigation device is fine, but must be mounted on the dash or console and not handheld. It is also an exception to store a device in a holster, harness, or article of clothing on the person’s body.

All hands-free, voice-activated, speaker, or electronically integrated interaction is also allowed, provided that the person does not hold or support the device with any part of the person’s body.

DeWine originally signed his approval for the law at the beginning of 2023, on Jan. 3. The law was put into place to keep drivers and passengers safe from distracted driving.

DeWine stated that distracted driving is “just as dangerous as driving drunk.”

When asked about how the law will effect the local drivers of the Fayette County area, Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said, “Hopefully, this law will result in people being more conscious and not distracted while driving by any electronics in the vehicle.”

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the department of public safety will issue a report to the General Assembly that specifies the number of citations issued for violations of this new law on Jan. 31 of every following year.