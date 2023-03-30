Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Ethan L. Lightle, Bainbridge, Ohio, inducing panic, court costs $245, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for one year of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Jamie L. Morgan, 233 W. Oak St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $200.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Michael E. Hart, 717 Brown St., Washington C.H., Ohio, operator license forfeiture, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Oct. 1, 2023.

Rivas Martinez, Bloomingburg, Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs.

Chester D. Perkins, 7 Winnipeg Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by July 1, 2023.

Clarence J. Jones, 235 ½ Belle Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Oct. 1, 2023.

Courtney N. Hooks, 648 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by July 1, 2023.

Monique Stubbs, 524 Fifth St., Washington C.H., Ohio, operator license forfeiture, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by June 1, 2023.

Brittany J. Campbell, Ironton, Ohio, theft, court costs $295.20, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for one year of probation, complete counseling as directed, pay restitution amounting to $38.95, stay out of Walmart.

Cassy R. Greene, Ironton, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Cassy R. Greene, Ironton, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Tylan A. Jackson, 117 W. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $190.90, fined $150 and costs.

Julia F. Lauer, Mount Sterling, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $240, fined $100 and costs, 90 days in jail suspended for one year of probation and 40 hours of community service, stay out of Walmart.

Jason A. Fuller, 305 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $185.90, 34 days in jail, credit for time already served.

Jeremy L. Rogers, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $235.90, fined $100 and costs, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 15 days of jail credit

Yuma Phillips, 1031 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, court costs $207.90, 180 days in jail, credit for nine days, balance suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed, 40 hours of community service work.

Yuma Phillips, 1031 E. Temple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $111.90, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time if no other similar offenses for two years.

Levi T. Holden, 717 Brown St., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of a weapon while disabled, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Adam L. Lightle, 424 Clyburn Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, license forfeiture suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by July 1, 2023.

Jonnetta M. Tyree, 717 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by July 1, 2023.

David L. Abel II, 827 Pin Oak Pl., Washington C.H., Ohio, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by Sept. 1, 2023.

Jimmie Toles, 229 W. Kennedy Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $25, court costs $145, fined $25 and costs.

Carter M. Nichols, 827 Conley Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $162.20, waived during preliminary hearing.

Thomas F. Williams, 25 Dunbar Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drugs, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.